UN Headquarters Cordoned Off After Armed Man Seen Outside

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:22 AM

The United Nations headquarters in New York City was cordoned off Thursday after police responded to reports of a man holding a gun outside the building

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The United Nations headquarters in New York City was cordoned off Thursday after police responded to reports of a man holding a gun outside the building.

Live news video showed a heavy police presence outside the fence around the compound on Manhattan's East Side as the man paced back and forth.

Police were trying to establish a dialogue with the man, who appeared to be his 60s, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesman said.

Traffic was being diverted from the area, the NYPD tweeted.

"There is currently NO THREAT to the public," it said.

"We have absolutely zero indication that this person is a staff member or former staff member or in any way linked to the UN," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters during the regular noon briefing.

