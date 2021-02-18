UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Organizes First Humanitarian Flight To Southern Guinea To Respond To Ebola - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

UN Organizes First Humanitarian Flight to Southern Guinea to Respond to Ebola - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The UN Humanitarian Air Service organized the first flight with medical equipment into N'Zerekore in southern Guinea, where a new Ebola outbreak had occurred, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Less than 24 hours after the official declaration of the epidemic, the UN Humanitarian Air Service with logistical support from the World food Program, organized the first humanitarian flight to the area," Dujarric said. "It carried personal protective equipment for healthcare personnel, assistance kit for infected people and disinfection equipment.

"

Dujarric said that the United Nations also deployed to the region a four-day mission with representatives of the World Health Organization, World Food Program and the UN Refugee Agency.

The delegation had already met with local officials and participated in a meeting organized by national authorities to establish a rapid contact-tracing mechanism.

On Sunday, Guinea's health authorities reported an outbreak of Ebola in the Goueke sub-prefecture, located about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Nzerekore, the country's second-largest city. This is the first time since 2016 that Ebola has been detected in the country.

Related Topics

World United Nations Nzerekore Guinea Sunday 2016 From Refugee

Recent Stories

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

24 minutes ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

49 minutes ago

National Assembly body asks Law ministry to consti ..

12 minutes ago

Sputnik V Developers Responded to EU Statements on ..

12 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 cases cross 109 million, death tol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.