UN Organizes First Humanitarian Flight to Southern Guinea to Respond to Ebola - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The UN Humanitarian Air Service organized the first flight with medical equipment into N'Zerekore in southern Guinea, where a new Ebola outbreak had occurred, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Less than 24 hours after the official declaration of the epidemic, the UN Humanitarian Air Service with logistical support from the World food Program, organized the first humanitarian flight to the area," Dujarric said. "It carried personal protective equipment for healthcare personnel, assistance kit for infected people and disinfection equipment.

Dujarric said that the United Nations also deployed to the region a four-day mission with representatives of the World Health Organization, World Food Program and the UN Refugee Agency.

The delegation had already met with local officials and participated in a meeting organized by national authorities to establish a rapid contact-tracing mechanism.

On Sunday, Guinea's health authorities reported an outbreak of Ebola in the Goueke sub-prefecture, located about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Nzerekore, the country's second-largest city. This is the first time since 2016 that Ebola has been detected in the country.