UN Rights Chief Urges Myanmar Police to Allow Protesters Trapped in Yangon to Leave Safely

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed deep concern about the fate of 200 protesters trapped by Myanmar's security forces in the city of Yangon and urged that they be allowed to leave safely, her office said in a statement on Monday.

"Myanmar: We are deeply concerned about the fate of some 200 peaceful protesters - including women - who have been cordoned by security forces in Yangon, and may be at risk of arrest or ill-treatment," the statement said. "We urge the police to immediately allow them to leave safely and without reprisals."

Media reported three protesters were killed on Monday in demonstrations against the military seizure of power in Mynamar.

Since the Myanmar military conducted a coup on February 1, more than 50 people have been killed some 1,700 have been defined and arrested, according to the United Nations.