UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Slams Deadly Truck Attack In US City Of New Orleans
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Wednesday’s truck attack that killed at least 15 people in the US city of New Orleans
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Wednesday’s truck attack that killed at least 15 people in the US city of New Orleans.
Media reports indicated that a male US citizen had intentionally driven a pick-up truck into a crowd of people celebrating the new year in the city’s French quarter shortly early Wednesday morning.
The 42-year-old suspect was killed in a police shootout that injured two officers. His potential allegiance to ISIL extremists is under investigation after a flag of the terrorist organization and improvised explosives were found in the rented vehicle and in other locations nearby, according to the FBI.
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack in New Orleans, where a driver struck a crowd gathered to celebrate the New Year, reportedly killing at least 15 people and injuring over 30 others,” said his Associate Spokesperson, Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez.
“He extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and to the Government and people of Louisiana and the United States. He also wishes a swift recovery to those persons injured.”
The US authorities are also investigating possible links between the outrage and a deadly vehicle explosion in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.
Reports indicated that a Tesla Cybertruck exploded near the entrance of Trump International Hotel on New Year’s Day. Police said that the driver was killed and seven others were injured when a combination of fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel was detonated.
