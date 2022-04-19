UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attacks on Schools in Kabul - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the recent explosive attacks on schools in the Afghan capital city of Kabul in which more than 20 people were killed, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the recent explosive attacks on schools in the Afghan capital city of Kabul in which more than 20 people were killed, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General condemns the deadly attacks on schools in Kabul. He extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, a local source told Sputnik that an explosion occurred at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district. Six people were killed in the attack and dozens injured, the source said.

Another explosion occurred earlier on the territory of the Mumtaz school in the western part of Kabul. The combined death toll from the attacks has exceeded 20 individuals, the1TV news broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.