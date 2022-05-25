UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The UN Security Council on Tuesday in a statement urged the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to reverse policies that restrict the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, including reopening schools for female students.

"The members of the Security Council called on the Taliban to swiftly reverse the policies and practices which are currently restricting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls. They also reiterated their call on the Taliban to adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay," the statement said.

The Security Council also expressed concern about the Taliban's recent announcement that all women must cover their faces in public spaces and in media broadcasts and leave the home only out of necessity, according to the statement.

The Security Council is also concerned about the volatile political, economic and humanitarian situations in Afghanistan, in particular terrorist attacks against civilians and the impact of the narcotics trade, the statement added.

Security Council members requested that the UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan continue to monitor and report on the situation in the country and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to keep engaging with all relevant Afghan political actors on the aforementioned issues, the statement also said.