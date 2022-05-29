UrduPoint.com

UN Special Coordinator Calls For Restraint Ahead Of Jerusalem Day

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland called on Saturday for both Israel and Palestine to show restraint ahead of Jerusalem Day, which will be celebrated in Israel tomorrow.

"As we approach 29 May, I call upon all sides to exercise maximum restraint and make wise decisions to avoid another violent conflict that will only claim more lives.

The message of the international community is clear to avoid such an escalation," Wennesland said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Hamas movement urged Palestinians to join demonstrations to "protect" Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel's national holiday known as Jerusalem Day marks the spread of Israeli sovereignty over the city's eastern part following the 1967 Six-Day War. It will be celebrated on Sunday with a flag march in Jerusalem.

