UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Syria Pedersen To Start Visit To Damascus On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Start Visit to Damascus on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Tuesday will start his two-day visit to Damascus for consultations on the work of the newly established Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Pedersen is expected to hold talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on October 16.

The parties will discuss details of launching the Constitutional Committee, the first meeting of which will be held on October 29 in Geneva.

The Committee is tasked with reviewing Syria's main body of law and is expected to launch a political settlement in Syria following the devastating eight-year civil war in the middle Eastern country. The committee comprises 150 members with equal representation from Syria's government, opposition and civil society.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Civil Society Damascus Visit Geneva October From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 Li ..

43 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

10 hours ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

10 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

10 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.