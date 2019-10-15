UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Start Visit to Damascus on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Tuesday will start his two-day visit to Damascus for consultations on the work of the newly established Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Pedersen is expected to hold talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on October 16.

The parties will discuss details of launching the Constitutional Committee, the first meeting of which will be held on October 29 in Geneva.

The Committee is tasked with reviewing Syria's main body of law and is expected to launch a political settlement in Syria following the devastating eight-year civil war in the middle Eastern country. The committee comprises 150 members with equal representation from Syria's government, opposition and civil society.