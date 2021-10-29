UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Sudan Army To Show 'restraint' At Protests

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Friday that Sudan's military must show "restraint" toward protesters, following deadly clashes between security forces and demonstrators in recent days

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Friday that Sudan's military must show "restraint" toward protesters, following deadly clashes between security forces and demonstrators in recent days.

"Tomorrow there is a manifestation that is announced," Guterres told journalists ahead of the G20 summit in Rome.

"I urge the military to show restraint and not to create any more victims. People must be allowed to demonstrate peacefully and this is essential."

