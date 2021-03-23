UrduPoint.com
UN Welcomes Saudi Initiative To End Conflict In Yemen - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:01 AM

The United Nations has welcomed the new initiative proposed by Saudi Arabia on Monday to bring the conflict in Yemen to an end which aligns with the UN-led efforts on the matter, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia proposed a widespread United Nations-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen and said it is currently awaiting a response from the rebel Houthi movement.

"We welcome today's announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of its intention to undertake a number of measures to help end the conflict in Yemen, which align with the UN's initiative," Haq said.

"We also welcome Saudi support for UN efforts."

Haq also said UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths will be engaging with all relevant parties, including the Houthis, to explore whether the United Nations can move forward on the Saudi initiative.

The Saudi plan provides for the resumption of the operation of the international airport in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a in some directions, the partial lifting of the blockade from the Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah and the channeling of proceeds from the use of the port to the joint account of the northern and southern authorities in the central bank.

