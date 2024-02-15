Open Menu

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 Kg Of Hashish And 3 Grams Of Crystal Meth

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 02:36 PM

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg of Hashish and 3 Grams of Crystal Meth

Dubai customs officers were alerted while carrying out their duties on a traveler arriving in the UAE through one of Dubai’s land customs outlets

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 Feb, 2024) Dubai customs officers were alerted while carrying out their duties on a traveler arriving in the UAE through one of Dubai’s land customs outlets. The traveler, displaying signs of nervousness, tried to hasten through the customs inspection. Consequently, the traveler was directed for a manual inspection, leading to the discovery of a transparent plastic bag concealed in a secret pocket of the clothing, containing around 3 grams of crystal meth.

Upon a detailed inspection of the traveler's vehicle, rolls containing 6.567 kilograms of hashish were found skillfully hidden. Hamid Mohammed, Director of the Inland Customs Centers Management, highlighted that this interception showcases the vigilance and expertise of Dubai Customs inspectors in interpreting body language and maintaining a heightened security awareness.

He emphasized Dubai Customs' commitment to providing its inspectors with specialized training programs, adhering to the highest global standards in reading body language, apprehending smugglers, and identifying prohibited and hazardous substances.

Mohammed Abdullah Rashid, the Senior Inspection Manager, commended the skill and efficiency of inspectors for their effective role in preventing the entry of drugs into the country. He underscored their dedication to border protection, relying on qualified personnel and utilizing advanced inspection devices.

Related Topics

Drugs UAE Dubai Vehicle Rashid Reading Border

Recent Stories

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarte ..

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff

4 minutes ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's election process internal sovereign aff ..

Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO

8 minutes ago
 Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

13 minutes ago
 PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Min ..

PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office

23 minutes ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

2 hours ago
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

15 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

15 hours ago
 ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

15 hours ago

More Stories From World