UNICEF Delivers 40 Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Kabul to Treat Diarrheal Diseases

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced on Tuesday that it has delivered 40 tonnes of medical supplies to Kabul to help the authorities deal with the deteriorating situation concerning diarrheal diseases in Afghanistan.

"UNICEF has just delivered nearly 40 tonnes of medical supplies, including kits and medicines for acute watery diarrhea (AWD), to Kabul to treat the rising number of cases of diarrheal diseases in the country," UNICEF said in a press release. "The medical supplies are part of UNICEF's emergency response and will help treat around 10,000 people suffering from dehydration caused by the disease.

"

UNICEF noted that in the past weeks, the reported number of acute watery diarrhea cases has surpassed 1,500 in Kabul and the surrounding districts.

"This outbreak comes as Afghanistan grapples with alarming levels of malnutrition amongst children under the age of five, a measles outbreak and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the release added.

UNICEF also announced in the release that in the coming weeks it expects to deliver more medical supplies to Afghanistan.