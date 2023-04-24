UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Drone With US-Made Engine Falls In Moscow Region - Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) An unarmed drone weighing about 100 kilograms (220 Pounds) with a US-made internal combustion engine fell near the city of Noginsk in Russia's Moscow Region on Monday, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle weighing about 100 kilograms was found on the outskirts of the Bogorodsky city district near a community garden," the spokesperson said.

The drone was equipped with a US-made internal combustion engine, the emergency services representative added.

When falling, the unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into large pieces without subsequent burning.

"Preliminary, this is a model aircraft without any ammunition," the spokesperson said, adding that law enforcement officers were looking for the site from which the drone had been launched.

Noginsk is located 21 miles from east of Moscow and has a population of around 103,000 people. Two enterprises of military industrial complex are located in the city.

