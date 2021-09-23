UrduPoint.com

Union State Of Russia, Belarus Wants To Devise Common Media Development Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Union State of Russia, Belarus Wants to Devise Common Media Development Strategy

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) ON-DON, Russia, September 23 (Sputnik) - A common media development strategy for the Union State of Russia and Belarus should be developed, given the current trends of information dissemination, Belarusian politician Gennady Davydko said on Thursday.

"It is necessary to devise a media development strategy of the Union State, providing for the technical equipment of the media at the modern level, diverse content covering all directions of the Union State's development, the use of social media, and the increase in the youth audience," Davydko stated at a meeting of the committee on information policy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, which he chairs.

As noted by the committee chairman, the need to develop a new strategy is dictated by changes in society and the information space of Russia and Belarus.

"Internet resources and social networks forming the public consciousness are increasingly participating in the life of modern man," he said.

Davydko added that the Union State of Russia and Belarus face a long-term objective of the redistribution of funds "in favor of certain segments of informational influence."

Another member of the committee, Russian lawmaker Margarita Pavlova, noted in turn that the internet was gradually becoming an information weapon, which confirms the importance of devising a common media development strategy for the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Russia and Belarus signed a bilateral agreement on the establishment of the Union State on December 8, 1999. The countries defined a number of important objectives, including the gradual creation of a single economic space. The partnership of Belarus and Russia within the Union State is built on the principles of preserving state sovereignty and territorial integrity. The representative and legislative body of the Union State is the Parliamentary Assembly composed of two chambers, the House of the Union and the House of Representatives.

