United Russia to Discuss With Mishustin Support for Businesses During Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The United Russia party's faction in parliament will discuss on Thursday, in a video conference format with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, financial support for regions, measures to help citizens, small and medium-sized businesses in conditions of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Sergey Neverov, earlier said that first of all, the sides needed to discuss the current situation and coordinate positions.

He said one of the important topics was support for the regions.

Neverov said United Russia planned to discuss with the cabinet steps to prevent shortages of medicines and control their prices. Among the issues on the agenda, according to the head of the faction, was also support for small and medium-sized businesses.

Mishustin, shortly before the government's report in the State Duma, has already held meetings with three Duma factions: the Communist Party, A Just Russia and the Liberal Democratic Party.

