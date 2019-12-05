UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Says Kirby To Replace Munoz As CEO In Leadership Shuffle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:32 PM

United says Kirby to replace Munoz as CEO in leadership shuffle

United Airlines President Scott Kirby will take over as CEO, replacing Oscar Munoz will step aside in a leadership shuffle next year, the company announced Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :United Airlines President Scott Kirby will take over as CEO, replacing Oscar Munoz will step aside in a leadership shuffle next year, the company announced Thursday.

Following the shareholders meeting in late May, Munoz will move on to become executive chairman of the board of directors for one year, the company said in a statement.

"With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader," Munoz said in a statement.

Kirby was recruited to United Airlines by Munoz in August 2016.

Munoz said, "One of my goals as CEO was to put in place a successful leadership transition for United Airlines.

I brought Scott to United three years ago, and I am confident that there is no one in the world better equipped to lead United to even greater heights." Munoz faced some rocky moments in recent years after incidents were caught on video and spread online showing passengers mistreated by airline personnel.

In April 2017, United canceled a plan for Munoz to take on executive chairman role along with the CEO post last year, and instead decided to keep the positions separate.

As part of the transition announced Thursday, United's current Chairman, Jane Garvey, will retire from the board in May 2020 after agreeing to remain in her role for a year beyond the Board's mandatory retirement age.

>

Related Topics

World Company Lead April May August 2017 2016 2020 Oscar Post From

Recent Stories

IOC President Says Committee Has No Reason to Doub ..

1 minute ago

Two street criminals involved in Laraib murder cas ..

1 minute ago

Seminar on national voters day held at SE College

1 minute ago

Inquiry ordered against teacher for torturing stud ..

2 minutes ago

Hindu pilgrims return India

6 minutes ago

21 labs of Ayub Agriculture Research Institute get ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.