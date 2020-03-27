UrduPoint.com
UNSC To Discuss Syria, Afghanistan Next Week Via Video Conferencing - Russian Mission

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The UN Security Council will discuss Syria and Afghanistan next week via video conferencing after a pause in its work because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Russian Mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian delegation supports using the format of video teleconference by the UNSC to discuss urgent issues," the statement said. "Discussions of Syria are pending on 30 March 2020, of Afghanistan - on 31 March. In other words, the Security Council remains active.

"

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the situation in Libya. On Tuesday, Russia initiated a discussion via video conferencing on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The meeting on the DRC was the first one the UN Security Council held since March 12.

On March 13, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres  asked all staff working at the United Nations headquarters in New York to telecommute until April 12 in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

