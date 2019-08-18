Unspecified Number of People Injured in Explosion at Wedding Hall in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Several people were injured due to an explosion that took place at a wedding hall in the west of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, local media reported, citing the country's interior ministry.

According to Afghan Interior Ministry Spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi, as cited by the TOLO news agency, the blast happened at 10:40 p.

m. local time (18:10 GMT).

Rahimi said that the injured people were transported to a hospital and that information on the amount of people injured in the blast would follow.

Witnesses said the hall was packed full of guests at the time of the incident, the news outlet noted.