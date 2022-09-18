UPDATE - Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Ahead of Tropical Storm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday to allow the Caribbean island to tap federal funds ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts," the White House said.

The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. The storm is nearing hurricane strength and is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching the southern or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico later in the day.

Torrential rains and mudslides are expected.

Later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said in a fresh bulletin that the storm became a hurricane, warning that mudslides and torrential rains are likely across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

A tropical storm is assigned a name when the maximum sustained wind speed reaches 62 km (38.5 miles) per hour. Once the maximum wind speed exceeds 119 km per hour, the storm is classified as a hurricane.