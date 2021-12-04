UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Biden Signs Stopgap Funding Bill To Keep US Government Open - White House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

UPDATE - Biden Signs Stopgap Funding Bill to Keep US Government Open - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) President Joe Biden has signed a stopgap funding bill to keep the US government open, the White House announced Friday, after Democratic lawmakers managed to win enough support from rival Republicans to vote on the highly-contested matter.

"On Friday, December 3, 2021, the President signed into law ... the 'Further Extending Government Funding Act'," the White House said in a statement.

It said the bill would provide Federal agencies "appropriations," or funding, through February 18 to continue with projects and activities that include support, among others, for Afghanistan evacuees.

Biden told reporters at the White House earlier on Friday that the bill would also help his administration make needed investments in public health, education and national security.

"I want to thank a substantial bipartisan vote in the Senate for sending this bill to my desk," the Democrat president said, acknowledging the cooperation of Republican lawmakers in the matter.

The Senate passed the short-term funding bill on Thursday night, preventing furloughs of federal workers and suspension of certain government services.

