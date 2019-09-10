MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Relations between Russia and China are expected to become stronger and deeper, China's new Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik, stressing that he will do everything to implement bilateral agreements reached by the two heads of state.

"As I take up the post of Ambassador, I deeply feel the honored mission and the heavy responsibility. Myself and the staff of the Chinese Embassy in Russia will unite and cooperate with our Russian friends, in order to implement with all our might, the important consensuses reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as to continue the constant deepening and development of Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic cooperation and partnership in the new era," Zhang said.

He pointed out that over the past six years, the Chinese leader had visited Russia eight times and held 30 meetings with Putin. This June the heads of the two states announced that the Chinese-Russian relations were entering a new era.

"In the course of 70 years, relations between the two states have been growing stronger every day," China's new ambassador stressed.

Zhang also emphasized the collaboration between Moscow and Beijing on the international arena.

"China and Russia strongly defend the aims and principle of the UN Charter, confront unilateralism and bullying, decisively endorse multilateralism and open international economy; [Russia and China] are determined to join forces in responding to various global challenges and resolving regional problems, as well as build together the unified community of mankind," the ambassador said.

Zhang added that he believed the Chinese-Russian ties would become even stronger after having entered the new era.

China and Russia are among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with France, the United Kingdom and the United States. The Soviet Union was the first country in the world to recognize the People's Republic of China in 1949, the very next day after the latter's establishment. Moscow and Beijing share membership in a number of other international organizations and alliances, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.