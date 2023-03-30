UPDATE - Fire on Passenger Ship in Philippines Claims Lives of at Least 12 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) At least 12 people, including three children, have died after a fire started on a passenger ship off the coast of Basilan province in the southern Philippines, Philippine media reported on Thursday, citing Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman.

The ship was carrying about 200 passengers when it caught fire off Baluk-Baluk Island on Wednesday night, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported.

The report added that most of the passengers were rescued, with 14 people being hospitalized.

Later in the day, the broadcaster, citing the governor, reported that the death toll from the incident had risen to 31.

Marine accidents are reportedly common in the Philippine archipelago due to frequent storms, poor boat maintenance, overcrowding and lack of safety regulations.