UPDATE - Georgian Parliament Adopts Draft Law on Foreign Agents in 1st Reading

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Georgia's parliament on Tuesday adopted a controversial draft law On Transparency of Foreign Influence by a majority vote in the first reading.

In February, the draft law on the creation of a list of individuals and entities receiving financing from abroad was submitted to the parliament. The ruling Georgian Dream party said it would support the legislation and overrule the veto of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili if she tried to block the adoption of the law.

Opposition leaders have repeatedly criticized the legislation, saying that it would allow the government to suppress the work of non-governmental organizations and activists in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, opposition parties and their supporters gathered in front of the Georgian parliament in order to protest the bill.

"Seventy-six deputies voted in favor, 13 against," Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili said at the plenary session.

After the announcement of the results of the vote, Georgian special forces and police officers arrived at the parliament building, where an opposition rally was taking place, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A car equipped with a water cannon also arrived at the scene.

Later, special forces officers fired tear gas and used a water cannon several times to disperse the demonstrators, the correspondent said. As a result of the clashes, several law enforcement officers and protesters received injuries.

Georgian media reported that special forces continued to use water cannons and tear gas against the participants of the rally, while demonstrators responded by throwing stones, bottles, and various objects at the officers.

Local media reported that protesters have broken through the iron barriers near the parliament's entrance in attempts to reach the courtyard of the building. Special forces deployed in the courtyard were using water cannons and foam to disperse the protesters.

According to the Rustavi 2 broadcaster, special forces continue using tear gas and water cannons against the protesters in front of the parliament building as demonstrators throw stones, bottles, and various objects at the law enforcers. Special forces and equipment are moving along Rustaveli Avenue in the center of Tbilisi to disperse the crowd.