UPDATE - ISS Crew Fix Russian Oxygen Generation System on Space Station - NASA Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has restored the operation of the Electron-VM oxygen generation system (OGS) in Russia's Zvezda module, according to the crew's talks with the Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin informed a specialist of the Mission Control Center in the Moscow Region about a system failure. The specialist said it could be caused by the connection of cables by cosmonaut Ivan Vagner in another part of the Zvezda module.

"The Electron is in working mode," cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov told a Mission Control specialist, having installed a container with purified water in the system.

Earlier reports said the Electron-VM system in the Zvezda module had failed on October 14. It was repaired three days after.

The US Segment of the ISS has an OGS in the Tranquility module. Oxygen generation system failures occur on the ISS, but the station has oxygen reserves.

Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as NASA astronauts Christopher Cassidy and Kathleen Rubins are currently working on the ISS.