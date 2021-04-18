UPDATE - Macron Says Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not Sufficient,' Prefers Dialogue With Moscow

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron says relations with Russia need a two-pillar approach, with both dialogue and sanctions.

"I think that sanctions are not sufficient in itself, in themselves, but sanctions are part of the package. I do prefer constructive dialogue, but to have a constructive and efficient dialogue, you need credibility," Macron said in a Sunday interview with "Face The Nation" on CBS.

The French president said that although he "fully" shares US President Joe Biden's desire for an open dialogue with Russia, he thinks it is necessary "to define clear red lines with Russia" in order to be credible. Macron said that "an approach based on two pillars" is needed in relations with Moscow.

"If we want to stabilize a lot of existing crises in the world, today, we need an open and frank dialogue with Russia," Macron said, adding that sanctions are nonetheless needed "after an unacceptable behavior" and "when we're not aligned.

On Thursday, the US slapped new sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential elections and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks. Under the sanctions, US financial institutions are prohibited from buying Russian government bonds during Primary placements after June 14. However, they will still be able to buy and sell Russian government bonds on the secondary market.

In addition, the US expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the new US sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations.

In response to the US sanctions against Russia, Moscow banned eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General Merrick Garland, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

