UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Over 76,000 to Over 15.35Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 76,692 to 15,359,397 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,494 to 428,034 people within the same period of time.

About 14 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 72,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,311 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 583,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, about 160 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.32 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.