UPDATE - Poland Expecting Information From Germany on Deliveries of Patriot Systems - Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Warsaw expects information from Berlin on the delivery of Germany's Patriot missile defense systems to Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

"German Defense Minister (Christine Lambrecht) confirmed readiness to deploy Patriot launchers on the border with Ukraine. It remains to determine the version of the system, how quickly they will get to us and how long they will stay here," Blaszczak tweeted.

The Polish defense minister expressed the hope that Germany would provide details promptly.

Earlier in the day, Lambrecht told German daily Rheinische Post that Berlin had offered to deliver the Patriot missile defense systems to Poland, while Blaszczak said that Warsaw would propose to Berlin the missile defense systems be deployed on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Later on Monday, the German defense minister confirmed that the two countries had agreed to deploy air defense systems in Poland and conduct joint operations securing Polish airspace.

"Poland is our friend, ally and as Ukraine's neighbor particularly exposed, Together with my Polish colleague Mariusz Blaszczak, we have agreed to send Patriot air defense systems to Poland and to assist in securing Polish airspace with Eurofighters," Lambrecht said in a statement released by the German defense ministry on Twitter, adding that details of the agreement were being worked out by relevant experts.

On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.