UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Poland Expecting Information From Germany On Deliveries Of Patriot Systems - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UPDATE - Poland Expecting Information From Germany on Deliveries of Patriot Systems - Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Warsaw expects information from Berlin on the delivery of Germany's Patriot missile defense systems to Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

"German Defense Minister (Christine Lambrecht) confirmed readiness to deploy Patriot launchers on the border with Ukraine. It remains to determine the version of the system, how quickly they will get to us and how long they will stay here," Blaszczak tweeted.

The Polish defense minister expressed the hope that Germany would provide details promptly.

Earlier in the day, Lambrecht told German daily Rheinische Post that Berlin had offered to deliver the Patriot missile defense systems to Poland, while Blaszczak said that Warsaw would propose to Berlin the missile defense systems be deployed on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Later on Monday, the German defense minister confirmed that the two countries had agreed to deploy air defense systems in Poland and conduct joint operations securing Polish airspace.

"Poland is our friend, ally and as Ukraine's neighbor particularly exposed, Together with my Polish colleague Mariusz Blaszczak, we have agreed to send Patriot air defense systems to Poland and to assist in securing Polish airspace with Eurofighters," Lambrecht said in a statement released by the German defense ministry on Twitter, adding that details of the agreement were being worked out by relevant experts.

On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter German Germany Berlin Warsaw Poland November Border Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway on How to ..

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway on How to Form Tribunal on Russia

55 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results - 1st update

Football: World Cup results - 1st update

56 minutes ago
 Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had l ..

Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had long-term symptoms: Study

56 minutes ago
 French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Mold ..

French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Moldova

56 minutes ago
 Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with ..

Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with new entrant

56 minutes ago
 Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast ..

Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast in Revised 2023 Draft Budget

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.