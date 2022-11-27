UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Scheduled Blackouts In Kiev To Leave Residents Without Power For Up To 5 Hours - DTEK

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE - Scheduled Blackouts in Kiev to Leave Residents Without Power for Up To 5 Hours - DTEK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Emergency schedules for power outages have been introduced in Kiev, so that the city residents are only left without electricity for a maximum of five hours in a row, the DTEK Grids operating holding said.

Oleksandr Fomenko, the chief executive of DTEK, said on Friday that only 30% of Kiev had power.

"Emergency shutdowns continue to be in effect in Kiev. From now on, DTEK will turn off the electricity to all residents in turns, so that the interruption in power supply for each client is no more than five hours," the Ukrainian utility said in a Saturday statement on social media.

Earlier in the day, the Kiev military administration said on social media that some 130,000 people in the Ukrainian capital were still without power as of Saturday morning following a massive blackout this week.

Later in the day, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a quarter of residents of Ukraine's capital had no power as of Saturday, but the city was already able to switch to scheduled power outages.

According to Ukraine's chief negotiator at the now-stalled talks with Russia Davyd Arakhamia, about 20% of heating points in Kiev are closed.

Arakhamia said, as cited by Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua on Saturday, that there are no heat generators at some of the locations, while others have been closed due to a lack of water or internet. He said that the issues are expected to be resolved "within two to three days."

Much of Kiev was plunged into darkness on Wednesday after Russia struck the city's military command posts and the related power grid. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said a day later that it had restored power supply to critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10, in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Ukrainian media reported last week citing DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, that blackouts could get longer in Ukraine as winter approaches and temperatures drop.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Internet Electricity Ukraine Water Russia Social Media Kiev October November Media All From

Recent Stories

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

5 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

5 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

5 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

5 hours ago
 PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

5 hours ago
 Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.