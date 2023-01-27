UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Sweden To Give IAEA Almost $2Mln To Strengthen Ukraine's Nuclear Security - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Sweden's government announced on Thursday a 20 million Swedish kronor (almost $2 million) aid package for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to strengthen Ukraine's nuclear security.

"Today, 26 January, the Government has decided to provide further support to Ukraine. This support aims to improve nuclear safety and electricity supply in Ukraine by funding the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The support amounts to a total of SEK 20 million in 2023," the government said in a statement.

The increased level of security at nuclear power plants will positively influence the power supply in Ukraine, according to the statement.

"Fewer power cuts will mean that the Ukrainian people will be better able to cope with an already harsh winter," the statement added.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced that France would also provide 3 million Euros to the IAEA for the operation of its missions at Ukrainian nuclear facilities during her visit to Odesa on Thursday.

Last week, the IAEA started to deploy its permanent missions to the Rivne, South Ukraine and Chernobyl nuclear power plants. In the coming days, another mission will begin its work at the Khmelnytskyi NPP. 

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said that the country's electricity production had increased slightly, but the power deficit in the system remained significant following Russian strikes on power facilities.

