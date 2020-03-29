UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Switzerland, Liechtenstein Record 1,123 New Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein rose by 1,123 to 14,336 over the past day, the Swiss government said in a daily update.

"The current tally of lab-confirmed cases is 14,336, which is 1,123 more than yesterday. All cantons in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein have been affected," the bulletin read.

Switzerland has tested 111,000 people since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Alpine country on February 24. Thirteen percent of tests came back positive.

The death toll has increased to 257 after 19 patients died overnight.

In Romania, 308 people tested positive for the virus since Saturday, bringing the tally to 1,760, according to the cabinet's coronavirus panel, cited by the Digi 24 television channel. The number of virus-related deaths rose by four to 38.

In Austria, the number of infected rose by more than 500 to 8,536 over the past day, with 46,441 people tested, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll has risen by 18 to 86, while 69 patients have recovered, taking the total to 479.

