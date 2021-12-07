MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 10 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Six attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, three in Latakia and one in Aleppo," he said.

Rear Adm. Kulit said that in the Aleppo province, terrorist machine-gun fire on the positions of government troops left one Syrian soldier killed; another Syrian serviceman was wounded in the Idlib province as a result of a sniper attack by terrorists.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.