(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump's clemency of former aid Roger Stone terminates a 40 month prison sentence, two years of supervised release and a $20,000 fine, according to a copy of the order published on Monday.

"I commute the entirety of the prison sentence imposed upon the said ROGER JASON STONE, JR. to expire immediately; I also commute the entirety of the two-year term of supervised release with all its conditions; and finally, I remit any unpaid remainder of the $20,000 fine imposed," Trump said in the order.

On Friday, the White House said Trump had signed an executive order commuting Stone's sentence.

Stone is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was sentenced to 40 months in jail for obstructing the probe. Stone was supposed to report to jail by July 14.

Stone served as a liaison between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the online platform WikiLeaks, which published stolen emails of internal discussions within rival candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.