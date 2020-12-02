UrduPoint.com
Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Foreign Minister

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo said on Tuesday that Montevideo was considering a potential purchase of a Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo said on Tuesday that Montevideo was considering a potential purchase of a Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

Earlier in the day, Bustillo met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"We are now deciding which vaccine we will purchase, but the Russian vaccine is on the list of vaccines we are considering, it has a good position, we'll see," the minister said at a press conference after the meeting.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia emerged as a leader in vaccine development as two of its products, Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, developed by Siberia's research center Vector, are already in the Phase 3 trials. Another vaccine, by the Chumakov research center of the Russian academy of Sciences, will begin Phase 3 trials early in 2021.

