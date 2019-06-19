US agrees to completely withdraw forces from Afghanistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, said in a tweet on Tuesday that besides accepting the withdrawal of its troops, the US has vowed not to do any interference in Afghanistan’s affairs in the future.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) The United States has agreed to completely withdraw its troops and not to interfere in Afghanistan in future.

Amid reports about a possible meeting between the US and the Taliban in Doha next week, a Taliban spokesman has said that “the United States has accepted to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan”.

He also said that the promises by the US are “a good progress” in the peace talks.

Following this statement by Taliban, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted, “This is a framework which the Taliban accepts.

”

“As we prepare for the next round of talks with the Taliban, important to remember we seek a comprehensive peace agreement, NOT a withdrawal agreement,” Khalilzad said.

Khalilzad stressed that the comprehensive peace deal he is seeking with the insurgent group is made up of the four inter-connected parts and “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

The US negotiators and the Taliban members so far have held six rounds of talks in Doha and the UAE and the troop withdrawal has been one of the four key issues under debate in their meetings.

In the sixth round of the talks in Doha last month, the two sides made "steady but slow progress" on key issues under debate.