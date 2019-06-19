UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Agrees To Completely Withdraw Forces From Afghanistan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 18 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:38 AM

US agrees to completely withdraw forces from Afghanistan

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, said in a tweet on Tuesday that besides accepting the withdrawal of its troops, the US has vowed not to do any interference in Afghanistan’s affairs in the future.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) The United States has agreed to completely withdraw its troops and not to interfere in Afghanistan in future.

Amid reports about a possible meeting between the US and the Taliban in Doha next week, a Taliban spokesman has said that “the United States has accepted to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan”.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, said in a tweet on Tuesday that besides accepting the withdrawal of its troops, the US has vowed not to do any interference in Afghanistan’s affairs in the future.

He also said that the promises by the US are “a good progress” in the peace talks.

Following this statement by Taliban, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted, “This is a framework which the Taliban accepts.

“As we prepare for the next round of talks with the Taliban, important to remember we seek a comprehensive peace agreement, NOT a withdrawal agreement,” Khalilzad said.

Khalilzad stressed that the comprehensive peace deal he is seeking with the insurgent group is made up of the four inter-connected parts and “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

The US negotiators and the Taliban members so far have held six rounds of talks in Doha and the UAE and the troop withdrawal has been one of the four key issues under debate in their meetings.

In the sixth round of the talks in Doha last month, the two sides made "steady but slow progress" on key issues under debate.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan UAE Qatar Doha Progress United States All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Nationals blow as Scherzer breaks nose

3 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on upbeat trade news 19 Ju ..

3 minutes ago

Terrorism Fight in Syria Enters Final Stage - Amba ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Considers Adding Foreign Potential to Domesti ..

18 minutes ago

Argentina's new poor sink deeper amid recession

18 minutes ago

Trump says US economy the 'envy' of world

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.