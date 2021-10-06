US, Allies Urge Iraqi Parties to Respect Integrity of Electoral Process - Joint Statement

The United States and 12 Western allies on Wednesday issued a joint statement calling on all the parties in Iraq to respect the integrity of the electoral process there

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The United States and 12 Western allies on Wednesday issued a joint statement calling on all the parties in Iraq to respect the integrity of the electoral process there.

"We support the Iraqi government's efforts to ensure a safe, free, fair and inclusive electoral environment for all Iraqis, including women and youth, who have long faced violence and intimidation in the pursuit of reform," the statement said. "Likewise, we support the Iraqi government's efforts to ensure that internally displaced persons can safely participate in the election. We call on all parties to respect the rule of law and the integrity of the electoral process."

The top diplomats of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States and the Netherlands also welcomed in the statement the Iraq Independent High Electoral Commission's preparations for the country's upcoming election.

"We recognize the importance of this moment in Iraqi history," the statement said. "In response to requests from the Iraqi people, substantial resources have been mobilized in support of free and fair elections... The Iraqi people now have an opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote."

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called early parliamentary elections next month after protesters demanded action by the government to fight corruption. The vote was initially scheduled for June but was delayed to allow more parties to run.