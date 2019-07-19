UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador To EU Expects Von Der Leyen To Try Revive Transatlantic Trade Talks

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:36 PM

US Ambassador to EU Expects von der Leyen to Try Revive Transatlantic Trade Talks

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland believes European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen will be able to revive trade talks between Brussels and Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland believes European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen will be able to revive trade talks between Brussels and Washington.

"I'm very optimistic about her leadership and about her willingness to engage constructively with the United States. [The upcoming November inauguration of von der Leyen is] a golden opportunity for the U.S. and the EU to re-engage, where folks do not have to be fixed in old positions and trying to save face, but they can essentially start with a new, clean sheet of paper," the ambassador told the Politico news outlet in an interview.

Sondland underlined his expectations of US President Donald Trump winning the second term in the office next year and warned that Washington would not tolerate further EU attempts to delay trade talks.

"That's a long time in which to be at an impasse [on trade talks], particularly when the U.S. will not tolerate an impasse indefinitely," the ambassador said.

On July 25 last year, after a period of heightened trade tensions, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Trump issued a joint statement, agreeing to work toward "zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods." The sides also agreed to increase trade in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products and soybeans.

However, negotiations on the Transatlantic trade and investment partnership (TTIP) between the European Union and the United States remain frozen. In mid-March, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said there are no opportunities to revive the stalled TTIP talks between Brussels and Washington in the foreseeable future.

Related Topics

Washington European Union Trump Brussels United States July November Gold

Recent Stories

PCB team to visit Bugti Stadium next week

1 minute ago

Brother, sister killed in road accident in Arifwal ..

15 seconds ago

Medical selfies help patients feel satisfied: Stud ..

17 seconds ago

Sara, Meheq move in Tennis finals

11 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan hol ..

11 minutes ago

The teaser for Spark Go just came out and its defi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.