US Announces $57Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Central America, Mexico - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The United States has allocated $57 million in new humanitarian aid for Central America and Mexico, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Senior Advisor to the President on Migration Amy Pope announced more than $57 million in new humanitarian assistance at the June 10 Solidarity Event for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities in Central America and Mexico," Price said in a statement.

Price noted that the funding event was co-hosted by the governments of Spain, Guatemala and Costa Rica with the support of the UN Refugee Agency and the Organization of American States.

"Through our international organization partners, this assistance will help meet the immediate humanitarian needs of forcibly displaced persons and support access to protection in line with the national action plans of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) countries - Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Panama," Price said.

The United States was represented at the event by a delegation of senior officials from the National Security Council staff and the Department of State, he said.

Price emphasized the need for international cooperation for safe and humane migration, adding that Washington is calling on others to join the response to support vulnerable people across Central America and Mexico.