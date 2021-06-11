UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces $57Mln In New Humanitarian Aid For Central America, Mexico - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Announces $57Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Central America, Mexico - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The United States has allocated $57 million in new humanitarian aid for Central America and Mexico, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Senior Advisor to the President on Migration Amy Pope announced more than $57 million in new humanitarian assistance at the June 10 Solidarity Event for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities in Central America and Mexico," Price said in a statement.

Price noted that the funding event was co-hosted by the governments of Spain, Guatemala and Costa Rica with the support of the UN Refugee Agency and the Organization of American States.

"Through our international organization partners, this assistance will help meet the immediate humanitarian needs of forcibly displaced persons and support access to protection in line with the national action plans of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) countries - Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Panama," Price said.

The United States was represented at the event by a delegation of senior officials from the National Security Council staff and the Department of State, he said.

Price emphasized the need for international cooperation for safe and humane migration, adding that Washington is calling on others to join the response to support vulnerable people across Central America and Mexico.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Guatemala Price Spain El Salvador Belize Panama United States Costa Rica Mexico Honduras June Event From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

51 minutes ago

Two held; explosive material recovered

43 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends tax notice sent to dece ..

43 minutes ago

Govt's friendly policies led to revival of investo ..

43 minutes ago

US says offers $3 mn for information on Iraq attac ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.