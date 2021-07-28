US Announces Nearly $199Mln in Additional Assistance for Somalia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States will provide nearly $199 in additional humanitarian aid for Somalia, which has been challenged by chronic food insecurity, violence, climatic shocks and the coronavirus pandemic, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States is providing nearly $199 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Somalia who have faced decades of chronic food insecurity, violence, and cycles of drought and flooding -the impacts of which have all been compounded by desert locusts and the COVID-19 pandemic," Price said.

The new funding will support nearly six million Somalis in need of aid, including three million internally displaced and nearly 500,000 Somali refugees in Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya, Price said.

The assistance will include emergency food and nutrition items, clean drinking water sanitation, shelter, education, protection and health care, Price added.

The United States has provided more than $408 million to support Somalia during fiscal year 2021.