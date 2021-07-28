UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces Nearly $199Mln In Additional Assistance For Somalia - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Announces Nearly $199Mln in Additional Assistance for Somalia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States will provide nearly $199 in additional humanitarian aid for Somalia, which has been challenged by chronic food insecurity, violence, climatic shocks and the coronavirus pandemic, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States is providing nearly $199 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Somalia who have faced decades of chronic food insecurity, violence, and cycles of drought and flooding -the impacts of which have all been compounded by desert locusts and the COVID-19 pandemic," Price said.

The new funding will support nearly six million Somalis in need of aid, including three million internally displaced and nearly 500,000 Somali refugees in Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya, Price said.

The assistance will include emergency food and nutrition items, clean drinking water sanitation, shelter, education, protection and health care, Price added.

The United States has provided more than $408 million to support Somalia during fiscal year 2021.

Related Topics

Somalia Education Water Drought Djibouti Price Ethiopia United States Kenya All Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

1 hour ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

23 minutes ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

28 minutes ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

28 minutes ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

28 minutes ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.