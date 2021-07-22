US Appoints Ambassador Daniel Foote as Special Envoy for Haiti - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The US administration has appointed career diplomat Daniel Foote as its special envoy for Haiti to work with Haitian and international partners toward the goal of holding free elections and achieving long-term stability in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The Department of State is pleased to announce that Ambassador Daniel Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will serve as its Special Envoy for Haiti. The Special Envoy will engage with Haitian and international partners to facilitate long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections," Price said in a statement.