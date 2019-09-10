UrduPoint.com
US Army Tests Remote-Control Javelin Anti-Tank Missile Mounted on Robotic Truck - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United States Army successfully test fired a Javelin anti-tank missile with a remote-controlled launcher mounted on a driverless robotic truck, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The demonstrations, conducted at the US Army Redstone Test Center, Alabama, validated the integration of the weapon station, missile and vehicle," the release said.

Kongsberg developed the remote launcher for a Javelin Joint Venture Team, which includes Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, the release said.

The Titan remote controlled truck, was developed by QinetiQ North America and Milrem Robotics.

The Javelin is known is known as a "fire and forget weapon." Once launched, the missile takes over from the human operator by tracking and destroying a chosen target on its own, within a range of about 4 kilometers, the release said.

US and coalition forces have used a shoulder fired version of the Javelin extensively in Afghanistan and Iraq in more than 5,000 engagements, according to the release.

