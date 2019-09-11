US Attempts to Restructure Latin American Political Landscape Raise Concerns - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Moscow is seriously concerned over Washington's attempts to customize the Latin American political landscape and use force to oust political forces that oppose US influence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Suriname National Institute of Information in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Moscow is seriously concerned over Washington's attempts to customize the Latin American political landscape and use force to oust political forces that oppose US influence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Suriname National Institute of Information in an interview.

In April, recently fired US National Security Adviser John Bolton declared that the Monroe Doctrine was "alive and well," invoking a historical US policy that asserted Washington's control over the entire Western Hemisphere.

"The US attempts to reformat the political landscape of Latin America 'for itself' � in the spirit of the revived Monroe Doctrine � cause deep concern. In fact, Washington, based on its own interpretations, has usurped the right to use force wherever it whats to overthrow governments that is not satisfied with for any reason," Lavrov pointed out.

The foreign minister stated that these actions by Washington undermined pillars of security and stability in the region.

"We constantly emphasize that such actions of the US administration undermine the foundations of regional security and stability, lead to the polarization of Latin American societies, and run counter to the task of building a 'zone of peace' in Latin America, enshrined in the Havana Declaration adopted at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States summit in January 2014," Lavrov said.

Lavrov stressed the Russia consistently supported politically integrated and economically stable Latin America.

Bolton's remarks on the Monroe Doctrine came against the backdrop of the acute economic and political crisis in Venezuela that intensified in January when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.