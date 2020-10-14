UrduPoint.com
US Attorney Asks Court To Release Russian National Osipova From Prison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Attorney Asks Court to Release Russian National Osipova From Prison

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A US Federal court should release Russian national Bogdana Osipova, convicted in the United States for abducting her own child, in order to appear for resentencing, attorney Steven McAllister said in a letter.

"The defendant should be released from Bureau of Prison's custody and ordered to appear for resentencing before this Court," McAllister said on Tuesday.

Osipova's motion should be granted on the basis "she has served as much or more time than authorized for the count of conviction," he added.

In June 2019, a US federal court sentenced Osipova to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her former husband, US national Brian Mobley.

She was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $18,000 to her husband and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States.

Both a US and Russian citizen, Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014, allegedly escaping her abusive US husband, Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley, with one child from her first marriage and another from the second one. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.

