US Attorney General Says Sub-Source Of Steele Dossier Was Probed For Alleged Russia Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr in a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said the primary sub-source of the Steele Dossier was investigated by the FBI in 2016 for alleged ties to Russian intelligence.

"A footnote in the Inspector General's report contains information, which up till now has been classified and redacted, bearing on the reliability of the Steele dossier," Barr said in the letter on Thursday. "The FBI has declassified the relevant portion of that footnote, number 334, which states that '[t]he Primary Sub-source was the subject of an FBI counterintelligence investigation from 2009 to 2011 that assessed his/her documented contacts with suspected Russian intelligence officers.

'"

The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was a counterintelligence probe conducted by the FBI in 2016 to reveal whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government leading up to the 2016 US election. The FBI's investigation was eventually taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who acknowledged there was no Trump-Russia collusion.

The FBI conducted a three-day interview with Steele's so-called Primary Sub-source in January of 2017.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interference in the US political system, saying such practice is contrary to the country's foreign policy. US President Donald Trump has similarly denied collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

