US Bans Entry To Former Representatives Of Serbia's National Assembly - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Visa restrictions have been imposed on two former representatives of the Serbian National Assembly for being involved in "significant corruption", Spokesperson for the US State Department Ned Price said on Friday

"The United States is designating former Serbian National Assembly Representatives Verica Radeta and Petar Jojić for their involvement in significant corruption," Price said in statement.

According to the statement, when serving at the National Assembly, Radeta and Jojic recured to bribery and intimidation of witnesses set to appear before the International Criminal Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

The representative's goal was to dissuade the witnesses from incriminating Vojislav Seselj, head of the Serbian Radical Party, who eventually was convicted for war crimes, the statement continued.

Price added that the US remains committed to fighting corruption, supporting democracy and the rule of law in Serbia, and pledges to continue promoting the accountability for power abuse in the country.

The new designations also include Jojic's adult son, Gojko Jojic.

