US Border Patrol Reports Major Rise In Number Of Ukrainian Migrants

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 09:47 PM

The number of Ukrainian migrants arriving in the United States spiked significantly in March, nearly five times more than the average number of entries from October to February, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed

CBP data shows that US Border Patrol agents encountered 5,071 Ukrainian migrants on US borders last month.

The average number of Ukrainian migrants arriving to US borders between October to February was 1,106, according to CBP data.

CBP data did not specify if a majority of the Ukrainian migrants are coming through the US southern border, but an immigration advocacy group, Al Otro Lado, told Sputnik that CBP is processing between 400 to 1,000 Ukrainian refugees each day, and about the same number are arriving to the US border with Tijuana, Mexico, every day.

The Biden administration plans to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the ongoing conflict in the country.

