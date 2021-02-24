UrduPoint.com
US, Canada To Modernize NORAD, Expand Dialogue On Arctic Governance - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:50 AM

US, Canada to Modernize NORAD, Expand Dialogue on Arctic Governance - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States and Canada will work to modernize the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and launch expanded dialogue on continental security and Arctic governance, President Joe Biden said following bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We... agreed to modernize [NORAD]," Biden said during a press briefing at the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday. "We will launch an expanded US-Canadian dialogue to cover issues related to continental security, economic and social development and arctic governance."

