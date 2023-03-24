UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Police Arrest 7 Anti-Abortion Protesters For Blocking Traffic - Statement

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Seven anti-abortion protesters in Washington have been arrested after the group ignored warnings not to block traffic, the US Capitol Police said on Thursday.

"Protesters are illegally blocking traffic on Independence Avenue, near New Jersey Avenue. We gave the crowd multiple warnings to get out of the street. (Seven) people who refused to clear the street are going to be charged with D.C.

Code §22-1307 - crowding, obstructing or incommoding," the US Capitol Police said via Twitter.

The protesters were members of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, according to local media reports.

The organization is led by Lauren Handy, director of activism, who was not arrested on Thursday but was arrested last year for trespassing at an Alexandria, Virginia, women's clinic in 2021 and also in Flint, Michigan, for obstructing a clinic there in 2019, the reports said.

