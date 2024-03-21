Open Menu

US Circulates Draft UN Resolution Calling For 'immediate Ceasefire' In Gaza: Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 10:30 AM

US circulates draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The United States has circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"Well, in fact, we actually have a resolution that we put forward right now that's before the United Nations Security Council that does call for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages, and we hope very much that countries will support that," Blinken said.

"I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal," he told Saudi media outlet Al Hadath on Wednesday evening during a visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas.

The United States, Israel's main backer, had previously used its UN Security Council veto to block the world body from calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

"Of course, we stand with Israel and its right to defend itself... but at the same time, it's imperative that the civilians who are in harm's way and who are suffering so terribly -- that we focus on them, that we make them a priority, protecting the civilians, getting them humanitarian assistance," he said.

Blinken met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and then held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman soon after landing in the kingdom on Wednesday on the first leg of a regional tour that will include Egypt on Thursday and then Israel.

