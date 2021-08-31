UrduPoint.com

US Colonial Pipeline Expects To Resume Operations On Lines 1, 2 Monday Evening - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) US Colonial Pipeline said on Monday that it expects to return service to two lines in the evening after they were temporarily shutdown amid Hurricane Ida.

"In less than 48 hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall as a devastating category 4 storm, Colonial Pipeline crews are now able to safely access facilities to complete required damage assessment and safety checks in accordance to its emergency response start-up plan," the company said in a press release.

"The company expects to return Lines 1 & 2 to service the evening of Monday, August 30, 2021, pending successfully completion of all restart protocols."

The two pipelines connect from Houston, Texas, to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a category four hurricane but has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

