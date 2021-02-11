UrduPoint.com
US Concerned About Decline Of Media Pluralism In Hungary - State Dept.

US Concerned About Decline of Media Pluralism in Hungary - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The United States is concerned about a decline in media diversity in Hungary and the potential departure of popular radio station Klubradio, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"We are deeply concerned about declining media pluralism in Hungary," Price said in the release on Wednesday. "The imminent loss of the broadcasting license of one of the country's most popular radio stations, Klubradio, threatens the departure of yet another independent voice from Hungary's airwaves.

"

The United States urges Hungary to promote an open media environment, Price said.

A court in Budapest upheld a decision not to renew the license for Klubradio, one of Hungary's last independent radio stations that usually aired segments with opposition figures in the country. The radio station had its license revoked last year for allegedly violating rules on advertising, among other issues. The license will expire on February 14 but the radio station will still be able to operate online.

